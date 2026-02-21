Factory owner stabbed to death in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A factory owner was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers outside his unit in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old factory owner was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in an unconscious condition on Friday night, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Medical examination revealed multiple stab wounds on his neck, shoulder and lower back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Preliminary inquiry found that Ravi had rented a factory unit in the DSIIDC industrial area of Narela, where he ran a footwear manufacturing business. He was lived in Narela but is originally from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Police said that around 8.30 pm on February 20, Ravi had closed the factory, handed over the keys to a contractor and was leaving on his motorcycle with an associate when some unidentified persons attacked him with knives and fled.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to trace the attackers, police added. Further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ SKY SKY