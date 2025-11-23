Factory worker arrested for killing 11-year-old girl in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a 20-year-old factory worker after she went to his workplace to collect pending payment for tiffin supplies delivered by her family in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as a resident of Wazirabad and native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has been arrested and it is suspected that he raped the victim, they said, adding that post-mortem report was awaited.

The police said a missing report regarding the girl, a resident of Wazirabad, was lodged on November 21. The police began analysing CCTV footage and a case under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the BNS was registered.

At 12.27 pm on November 22, a PCR call informed the police about the body of a young girl lying in the Khadar area. A team reached the spot and found the body of a minor with visible injuries, indicating homicide. The crime team and forensic experts inspected the site, a senior police officer said.

Efforts to identify the child were launched and around 3 pm a family member confirmed that the body was of the same girl reported missing a day earlier.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had gone to a nearby factory to collect pending payment for the tiffin supply delivered by her family. Ten teams were formed to retrace her movements and locate the suspect.

Officials said extensive analysis of CCTV footage captured her interaction with a factory worker, raising suspicion. He was traced soon after and detained for questioning.

"During interrogation, mud-stained and blood-stained clothes were recovered from the accused. He confessed to the crime during sustained questioning," the officer said.

The police said the accused, who worked at a cap-manufacturing unit where the girl supplied tiffin, was further linked to the crime through CCTV evidence and the recovery of his stained clothes. Whether sexual assault occurred will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination, they added.

Relevant sections have been added to the FIR, the police said. PTI SSJ MNK MNK