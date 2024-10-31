Factory worker dead after being pushed off roof in Delhi's Bawana; accused in custody

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A factory worker has died after being allegedly pushed off the terrace of a building following a dispute over chapati in the Bawana industrial area of outer-north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

It happened on October 29 when Ram Parkash and another person, identified as Deepak, were decorating the rooftop of the building in Sector 1 for Diwali, they said.

A senior police officer said that Parkash was approached by Aslam, a worker from a neighbouring factory who, according to eyewitnesses, is an alcoholic.

Aslam reportedly asked Parkash for two chapatis, to which Parkash responded that he had not prepared any, the officer said.

"Initial investigation suggests that Parkash further questioned Aslam, suggesting that he could easily afford his own meal given his earnings," he said.

This apparently angered Aslam, who verbally abused Parkash, the officer said, adding that the spat escalated into a physical altercation and Aslam pushed Parkash off the fourth-floor roof.

"Parkash landed near an electricity transformer on the ground below. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead," he said.

Based on an eyewitness statement, a case was registered and Aslam was arrested later, police said. PTI BM IJT IJT