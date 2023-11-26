Factory worker killed, 4 hospitalised after being hit by vehicle in Noida

Noida, Nov 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old factory worker was killed while four of his colleagues were injured after an unidentified vehicle hit them here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 1.30 am in Sector 83, within the Phase 2 police station limits, a senior officer said.

"Around half-a-dozen workers were returning home after their shift in a factory when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hridesh Katheria said.

"A factory worker, identified as Mohammad Islam, a native of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot. Four people were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment while some others, who also sustained injuries in the incident, were discharged after preliminary treatment," he added.

Katheria said CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked and efforts are on to trace the vehicle and its driver.

An FIR has been lodged and further legal proceedings are being carried out, police said. PTI KIS RC