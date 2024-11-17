"Facts will always come out": PM Modi endorses The Sabarmati Report

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to the social media platform X to endorse the recent release of the film The Sabarmati Report.

In his post on X, PM Modi stated, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

The film focuses on the 2002 Godhra train burning, which was follwed by riots in several districts of Gujarat.

PM Modi's endorsement is likely to boost the film.

The film stars Vikrant Massey, whose performance has been noted for its sincerity, albeit within a narrative some argue simplifies complex socio-political issues for dramatic effect.

The movie's depiction of journalism showing the struggle for truth amidst media biases has been a focal point.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film released on Friday and is inspired by true events. It also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.



"The Sabarmati Report" is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.