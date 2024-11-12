Factually incorrect: Govt sources on reports of denial of visa to Pak Scrabble players

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Media reports on denial of visas to Pakistani players for the ongoing Scrabble tournament in India are factually incorrect, government sources said on Tuesday.

Twelve visas were issued to the Pakistani team, they said.

"Twelve visas were issued to the Pakistani team on November 7 well in time for them to travel to India for these events. This included the defending champion of the Asia Cup and the reigning World Youth Champion," said a source.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Perez reportedly told Pakistani media that the Indian High Commission delayed the processing of visas despite applications being submitted two months in advance.

He alleged that some players of the team were not issued visas. PTI MPB DIV DIV