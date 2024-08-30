Factually not correct, narrative misleading: MEA on reports on Bangladesh floods

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Amid reports blaming India for floods in parts of Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday dismissed them as "factually not correct" and said the "narrative is misleading".

Spokesperson of the external affairs ministry Randhir Jaiswal said this in response to a query during the media briefing here.

"We have seen the reports on floods in Bangladesh, its narrative is misleading, and suggests that India is somehow responsible for the floods. It is factually not correct, and ignores the fact mentioned in the (recent) press releases issued by the government of India, clarifying the situation," he said.

They have also ignored that we have a "regular and timely exchange" of data and critical information between the two countries, through existing joint mechanisms for water resources management, the spokesperson said.

In the last few days, some reports have suggested that the floods in parts of Bangladesh were caused due to the opening of gates of a dam in India, whipping up anti-India sentiments among the people.

Jaiswal said flooding in eastern Tripura and eastern Bangladesh happened "due to incessant and excessive rains".

He said on water sharing, water resources management, and flood management, "There are established procedures between India and Bangladesh" for several years now.

"There are 54 rivers that we share, and this mechanism, institutional mechanism that we have, has been in existence for quite some time. As part of the establishment procedure we have been exchanging data timely and on a regular basis with Bangladesh," Jaiswal said, adding thereafter, "we explained it in two press releases".

During the press briefing, he was also asked if a formal request has come from Bangladesh's interim government for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, but he did not give a clear answer.

"The former prime minister of Bangladesh came to India at a very short notice for safety reasons. We have nothing further to add on that matter. What you asked lies in the realm of hypothetical issues," he said.

The recent unprecedented anti-government protests in Bangladesh eventually led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and her fleeing to India on August 5.

Hasina's presence in India for more than three weeks has given rise to speculation in that country.

In response to a query on the recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, he said the subject of Bangladesh which has been highlighted by certain quarters was "discussed substantially by both the leaders".

Jaiswal said there have been comments regarding the difference in the readouts of India and the US issued after the contact between the two leaders.

"These claims are uninformed, tendentious, motivated and betray a total lack of familiarity with the process of how such contacts between leaders are organised, and then followed upon," he said.

Firstly, press releases issued after contacts are not like joint statements where every word is negotiated and mutually agreed upon. Secondly, such press releases are not meant to be comprehensive readouts of such conversations, the MEA spokesperson added.

"Finally, it is not unusual for the two sides to emphasise different aspects of the same conversation in their respective readouts. The absence of an aspect of one press release or the other is not evidence of its absence in the conversation itself. Our press release is an accurate and faithful record of what transpired in the conversation," he said.

Jaiswal also shared details about the conversation between the chief adviser of the interim government and India's high commission in Dhaka, when the latter called on him.

"This happened some days back when he discussed several aspects of our relationship. He also talked about how India would like to continue to work with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of people of both countries, for prosperity, security and development," he said.

The high commissioner had conveyed India's commitment to taking forward the relationship in accordance with respective national priorities. He stressed this fact.

They discussed other issues including the safety of Hindus and minorities there, Jaiswal said.

The high commissioner also informed that flooding in eastern Bangladesh was caused "due to excessive rains," he added.

In response to another query, Jaiswal said, "Yes, because of the turmoil in Bangladesh, our (bilateral) projects have been impacted".

India's development cooperation activities with Bangladesh are aimed at the welfare of the people of Bangladesh. Some of the projects have been stalled as they have been affected due to the law and order situation there, he said.

"Once the situation stabilises, normalcy is restored then we will engage in consultation with the interim government about our initiatives and see how best can we take those forward, and what sort of understanding we can reach on them," the spokesperson said.

On a query on reports on the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh being lifted, he said, "We see it as an internal issue of Bangladesh".

He was also asked about the visa situation for Bangladeshi citizens to which he said, "We are issuing visas in a limited manner for medical and emergency purposes".

"Once the situation becomes normal, law and order is restored, then we will begin our full-fledged visa operations," he added. PTI KND RHL