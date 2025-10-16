Faculty Association of AIIMS demands immediate reinstatement of Dr AK Bisoi, warns of mass protest

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The Faculty Association of AIIMS has demanded immediate reinstatement of Dr AK Bisoi as the head of the Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department citing procedural lapses in removing him from the post following harassment allegation by a nurse against him.

The association warned that if his removal is not revoked, then it would launch a mass protest on Friday and go on mass casual leave on Saturday.

The AIIMS Nurses Union had filed a complaint with the AIIMS director and the Prime Minister's Office alleging workplace intimidation, harassment and repeated use of "vulgar, unprofessional and derogatory language" by Dr Bisoi targeting the female staff.

It was after this that Dr Bisoi was removed on October 11.

The AIIMS administration handed over the charge of the CTVS department to senior professor Dr V Devagourou with immediate effect, "In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer of the Department of CTVS against Dr. A.K. Bisoi, Professor and HoD of CTVS, and the representations in that regard received from the AIIMS Nurses Union dated 30/09/2025, 04/10/2025, and 07/10/2025, the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Dept of CTVS to Dr. V. Devagourou, Professor of CTVS, with immediate effect, till further orders," an AIIMS memorandum issued on October 11 said.

While asserting that Dr Bisoi was not given any chance to defend himself, the FAIMS in a statement said that it amounts to violation or principles of natural justice.

It claimed that sharing of the nurse's grievance, which was already forwarded to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), with the Nurses' Union indicates "activism beyond mandate".

The association also said that the threat of protest by the Nurses' Union amounts to undue pressure on the administration compromising institutional integrity.

It noted that the nursing staff posted at NIS CTC lodged the complaint on September 30 alleging inappropriate language used against her by Dr Bisoi. She had sought a transfer to CT2 CCU.

The FAIMS also demanded disciplinary action against the Nurses' Union including suspension of current office bearers, ban on their participation in future elections and also considering banning the Union itself.

It demanded transfer of the nursing officer into her original post and said that ICC should investigate her grievance strictly on merit, free from external or Union influence.

It also demanded clarification from the PRO on why the grievance was misrepresented as sexual harassment when it was only about inappropriate language and request for transfer.