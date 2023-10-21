Faded monuments, neglected water body in south Delhi revived; LG says more in offing

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A group of monuments and a historic water body in a sprawling archaeological park in south Delhi, which earlier lay neglected, have received a new lease of life under a revival and restoration project.

The conserved monuments, some of which had graffiti scrawled on their walls earlier, and the revived water body, which till six or seven months ago was filled with silt and garbage, was unveiled by Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena on Friday evening at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

The park neighbours the Qutub Minar, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Delhi is full of heritage and there is a need to preserve it. Few months ago, this area had dense jungle, debris lay scattered and the water body was covered in silt. But, in 6-7 months the area has been transformed," Saxena told reporters during his visit to the park which comes under the DDA.

The LG is also chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

"In the future, there will be more such projects, and we are looking for more such heritage sites which can be revived," he said, adding, in November, "another gift" will be given to the people of Delhi.

Asked about the demolition action carried out in the park several months ago, the LG said, if a structure is built illegally, it will face action, but if it is legally built, then there is no question on that.

Saxena, accompanied by DDA officials and others, also visited some of the iconic sites in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park which have been refurbished, including Quli Khan Tomb, Balban Tomb complex and Metcalf House.

A monument, labelled as "Unknown Circular Monument" on an inscription stone near it, has been adaptively reused and converted into a cafeteria after preservation.

"At least 55 heritage monuments dotting the historic park have been interconnected with pathways," the DDA said.

The project worth Rs 2.6 crore has transformed the look and feel of the landscape, it said. The work began in March this year.

Lt Governor Saxena, later in an interaction with PTI, said more such projects are in the offing.

Asked if footfall of visitors will increase after restoration and redevelopment work, he said, "definitely, it will increase".

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi', the Lt Governor today unveiled restored heritage structures at Mehrauli Archaeological Park, as part of the "government's mission to conserve Delhi's rich heritage and its ancient glory," the DDA said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi, Vice Chairman of DDA, Subhasish Panda, were also present on the occasion.

The LG has been personally monitoring the entire project and several coordination meetings were held under his supervision to resolve various pending issues, ensuring proper coordination among various departments, the DDA said.

Saxena visited the site thrice -- February 4, May 6 and July 29 -- wherein directions for conservation and restoration, repair and maintenance including beautification, landscaping, desilting etc. were issued to various departments such as DDA, Delhi's department of archaeology and the ASI, the statement said.

"Several coordination meetings have been held under the Delhi LG to resolve the various issues, ensuring proper coordination among various department, hitherto missing and facilitating approvals from various statutory bodies. All the works have been completed in record time due to regular monitoring and valuable guidance support of the LG," it said.

Saxena also told reporters that the transformation of the site was result of a "team work" among all agencies involved, be it the DDA, the ASI, state archeology department, MCD or DJB.

Previously the park was not in a good shape, with poor condition of heritage, overgrown vegetation, wrecked pathways, water body filled with silt and garbage, silt and debris in and around sewer line, monuments in isolation, inadequate illumination in the park, inadequate public amenities such as benches, dust bins etc., and monuments lay unkempt without any use, left for slow decay, the urban body said.

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park now boasts of restored and conserved heritage structures including Balban's Tomb complex, which was "once completely covered with weeds", the DDA said.

The project has improved landscaping and additional greens in and around restored historic structures.

"Vantage points have been created for mesmerising view of the Qutub Minar from the park. Similarly, Quli Khan Tomb which was lying in a dilapidated state, has been restored with intricate interior works. The monuments have been interconnected with pathway and access has been given to all the 55-heritage structures of the park, which was earlier missing," the statement said. PTI KND CK ANB ANB