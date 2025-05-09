Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar condole death of Army jawan from Nanded

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday condoled the death of Army jawan Sachin Wananje who died in an accident while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir.

Wananje was a resident of Tamlur village in Deglur taluka of Nanded district.

"He lost his life when his vehicle met with an accident and plunged into a gorge. I offer heartfelt tributes to him and salute his valour. We stand with his family in their time of grief," Fadnavis said on X.

Ajit Pawar too said in a message on X that the country will always remember the sacrifices of the soldier and his family.