Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar should be booked for breaching oath of confidentiality: Raut

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said a case should be registered against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis for breaching the oath of confidentiality.

Raut's remark comes a day after Pawar accused former home minister late R R Patil, his colleague from the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), of ordering an open inquiry against him in an alleged multi-crore irrigation scam.

Speaking at a rally in Tasgaon of Sangli district on Tuesday, Pawar claimed that Patil "backstabbed" him by ordering the open inquiry, and also claimed that a file mentioning Patil's remarks ordering the probe was shown to him by Fadnavis after the latter became the chief minister in 2014.

Describing Patil as an honest and efficient home minister, Raut said he never did anything wrong.

"Fadnavis showed the file to Ajit Pawar and broke the oath of confidentiality. How can these issues be discussed in public? The governor should order registration of a case against Fadnavis and Pawar for breaking the oath," Pawar said.

Raut said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has succeeded in placating rebels on 90 per cent of the seats from where they filed nomination against the alliance's official candidates in the next month's state assembly elections.

He said the Shiv Sena (UBT) has filed nominations in 96 seats.

When asked about the rebels in the fray, Raut said, "Such things happen in alliance. We will sit together and try to pacify the rebels. We want to bring in a change and for that to happen, everyone must stay together." "We have convinced party workers (who rebelled against official candidates) on 90 per cent of such seats," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the Congress leadership will try to placate the disgruntled aspirants.

Elections will be held on November 20 and the votes will be counted three days later. The last date to withdraw nomination papers is November 4.

He acknowledged that when three parties contest together, the parties as well as workers face issues because of limited seats.

On Sangole and Alibag seats where MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) and ally Peasants and Workers' Party (PWP) have fielded their own candidates, Raut said his party had won these seats in 2019.

However, it is still ready to hold talks on these seats as the PWP is part of the MVA, he added.

When asked whether Sangli pattern will be seen in some seats, Raut took a dig at the Congress and said had its ally followed the coalition dharma during the Lok Sabha polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil would have won.

Congress' Vishal Patil, who contested as an independent defying party's orders, won the Sangli Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Sanjaykaka Patil and Sena (UBT)'s Chandrahar Patil. The local Congress had sided with Vishal Patil in the polls.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahayuti as well as the opposition MVA, filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process on Tuesday. PTI PR NP