Fadnavis announces Rs 10 crore discretionary aid for Baba Amte's organisation

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the financial subsidy per patient in the late Baba Amte-founded Maharogi Sewa Samiti in Chandrapur will be raised from Rs 2,200 to Rs 6,000.

Addressing a public event marking the completion of 75 years of Samiti, Fadnavis announced discretionary Rs 10 crore aid, stating that the rest of Rs 65 crore can be raised through other measures.

Maharogi Sewa Samiti, Warora (MSS) provides care to stigmatised and marginalised people such as those afflicted with leprosy, visually challenged, orthopedically challenged, hearing & speech impaired, and socially and economically backward rural and tribal populace.

"The MSS has earned accolades for its work for leprosy patients who once faced untouchability. The rehabilitation work has expanded over time, and the third generation of the Amte family is pursuing it," Fadnavis said.

He said Vikas Amte (son of Baba Amte) had expressed his desire for a corpus fund for the Samiti as it completed 75 years.

"I can give Rs 10 crore under my discretion for the same. The remaining Rs 65 crore can be raised through other measures, for which I will hold a meeting with ministers and officials," the chief minister said.

Noting that the subsidy amount given per patient has not been revised since 2012, the chief minister said this amount would be increased from Rs 2,200 to Rs 6000 per patient.

"The rehabilitation subsidy will also be increased to Rs 6,000 from the existing Rs 2,000 per patient," he said, adding that the MSS work has been an inspirational journey for several decades. PTI ND NSK