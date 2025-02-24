Fadnavis approves 109 names as OSDs and PS to ministers; 'won't appoint fixers'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said he cleared 109 out of 125 names referred by cabinet ministers for their appointment as personal secretaries or OSDs but didn't approve others because they are either facing inquiries or known as "fixers".

"I have received some 125 names of officials whom my cabinet colleagues wanted to appoint as either personal secretaries (PS) or as officers on special duty. Out of it, I have cleared the names of 109.

"The reasons behind not clearing the names of the remaining (16) is either there is some inquiry going on against those officials or they are known as fixers in the administrative circles," Fadnavis told reporters.

He also said the rest (16) are facing various types of allegations. "Even if it would hurt someone, I will not clear such names".

Fadnavis also snubbed Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, over his remarks that even PS and OSDs are appointed by the chief minister, "leaving nothing in our hands".

Kokate had said that Fadnavis issued a stern warning to all his cabinet colleagues to maintain strict discipline within their respective departments.

"He (Fadnavis) stated that any minister who attempts to deviate from the government's plan risks losing their position. There is nothing left in our hands, as even the PS and OSDs are appointed by the chief minister. We will have to perform now," Kokate said.

When asked about the agriculture minister's remarks, Fadnavis said Kokate probably didn't know approving the appointments of PS and OSDs is the CM's prerogative.

"A minister can propose candidates, but the final decision rests with my office," the CM added.

Fadnavis also expressed concerns regarding the issue of illegal constructions near Mumbai, which have led to court interventions.

"Some builders are playing a dirty game, by first engaging in illegal constructions and then manipulating individuals to file cases in court against illegal structures. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has brought this issue to my attention. We will intervene in the courts to end such practices," he said.

Fadnavis said the government would not force anyone to part with the land for the Shaktipeeth Project- the proposed 802-km Nagpur-Goa Expressway, but would proceed by considering the interests of the stakeholders.

"Representatives from Kolhapur recently handed me a letter regarding the project. Some farmers have expressed their willingness to offer land for the initiative.

"Our government has always made it clear that we will not force anyone to part with their land, but we will proceed with the project in a manner that respects all parties involved," he said. PTI ND NSK