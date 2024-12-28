Fadnavis asks officials to expedite solar projects

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked the administration to promote solar energy for the advancement of agriculture, electricity generation, industries and service sectors, an official statement said.

While expediting ongoing solar energy projects, quality should be maintained, he said, speaking at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board here.

"We have to make Maharashtra self-reliant in the energy sector," said Fadnavis, who also holds the energy portfolio.

The state government will have to consider the listing of government-run electricity companies to increase participation of the people, the chief minister was quoted as saying. PTI MR KRK