Fadnavis assures govt's cooperation for Shaheedi Shatabdi and Guru-ta-Gaddi Samagam programmes

Mumbai, Jun 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his government will extend full cooperation to ensure that 'Shaheedi Shatabdi' and 'Guru-ta-Gaddi Samagam' programmes are held without any hurdles later this year.

He was speaking at a state-level committee meeting of the organisers of these programmes at his official residence 'Varsha'.

The 350th Shaheedi of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, and the 350th Guru-ta-Gaddi Samagam program of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh Guru, will be organised at three places in the state - Nanded, Nagpur and Mumbai towards the end of the year, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

Fadnavis assured that the state government will provide full cooperation for the successful organisation of this programme.

He also expressed confidence that the history of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh will be conveyed to the next generation through these events.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur dedicated himself to the society when it was being exploited during the conflict. He fought to remove the injustice being done during the tyrannical rule of Aurangzeb. He became a martyr for the society. It is very important for the next generation to know this history...," Fadnavis said.

The events are planned to be organised on November 15-16 in Nanded, on December 6 in Nagpur and on December 21-22 in Navi Mumbai. PTI MR NP