Fadnavis attends RSS coordination meeting

Nagpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday evening attended a meeting of the Vidarbha unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, sources said.

The meeting assumed significance in view of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, due in October.

It was a coordination meeting of representatives of various organisations within the `Sangh parivar' and RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar was present among others, sources said.

Fadnavis represented the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, they added. PTI CLS KRK