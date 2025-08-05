Fadnavis backs efforts to bring elephant Madhuri back to Kolhapur from Vantara

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government will extend full support to efforts aimed at bringing back elephant Madhuri to Kolhapur from Vantara's wildlife rehabilitation facility in Gujarat.

A review petition will be filed in the Supreme Court both by the state government and the Nandani Math in Kolhapur, Fadnavis said after chairing a high-level meeting on the issue.

Madhuri, the 36-year-old female elephant who was with the Shri Jinsen Bhattarak Pattacharya Mahaswami Jain ‘math' (monastery) at Nandani for over three decades, was relocated to Vantara's Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust last week following a court ruling.

The Bombay High Court on July 16 ordered the pachyderm to be rehabilitated at Vantara's facility in Jamnagar, after concerns raised by an NGO with the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Supreme Court appointed High-Powered Committee (HPC) on her deteriorated health and psychological suffering.

The Supreme Court on July 25 upheld the HC order.

Thousands of people participated in a 'silent march' in Kolhapur on Sunday, demanding that Madhuri (also called Mahadevi) be brought back from Vantara's facility.

Vantara has said it did not initiate or request the relocation of the elephant from the monastery in Kolhapur to its facility in Jamnagar but served only as the “court-appointed recipient facility".

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday said quoting Fadnavis that there is significant public sentiment in favour of returning the elephant to the monastery and assured legal steps will be taken accordingly.

The CM urged the Nandani Math to include the state government as a party in its petition, while the forest department will also present an independent and detailed stand before the apex court.

"Taking into consideration the traditions of Nandani Math and the emotional bond of local people with Madhuri, we will pursue all legal avenues to bring her back. The state will also form a dedicated team, including veterinary experts, to ensure the elephant's welfare," Fadnavis stated.

The state may also request the Supreme Court to appoint an independent committee to examine all aspects of the issue, including compliance with the Central Zoo Authority guidelines and recommendations made by a high-level committee, the release said.

Fadnavis said that if required, a rescue centre-like facility will be arranged at the monastery to ensure proper care for the elephant.

Criminal cases filed against people in connection with protests over the tusker's relocation will be withdrawn, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar directed the forest department to collect information about all jumbos from Maharashtra that have been relocated outside the state.

The meeting was attended by elected representatives from various parties in Kolhapur district.