Fadnavis bats for AI-based language model to showcase Marathi literature

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday underscored the need to capitalise on artificial intelligence (AI) to showcase Marathi literature and ensure that future generations can access the work created by great Marathi writers.

Speaking at the third ‘Vishwa Marathi Sammelan’ at Fergusson College in Pune, Fadnavis directed the state’s Marathi Language Department to develop a small language model using AI to promote Marathi language and literature.

The central government last year accorded the “classical language” tag to Marathi.

Referring to industry minister Uday Samant’s remark that some people had raised questions about the Marathi Language Department organising this event, Fadnavis said debate is an integral part of whether it is a literary meet or a theatre festival.

“Such events cannot be complete without discussions and differences of opinion. In fact, creating a debate is part of our core temperament because we are emotional and sensitive people. Debate and counter-debate must take place. Only then will real intellectual churning happen,” the CM said.

With the recognition as a classical language, Marathi has received its rightful place, he said.

“Our language has always been classical, but official recognition is significant. When the Mughals made Persian the ‘Rajbhasha’ of this country, it was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who made Marathi the official language of swarajya. He was the one who granted Marathi its royal recognition,” Fadnavis said.

The CM said the current era is powered by AI and efforts are being made to transform Marathi into a language of knowledge.

“In the age of AI, if we harness its power to incorporate our rich Marathi literature into a small language model, we can create a ChatGPT-like model that will enable future generations to access the literary works of numerous (Marathi) writers,” he added.

He urged the state’s Marathi Language Department to experiment and develop an AI-based Marathi language model.

“Gone are the days when websites were created to showcase literary works. Now, efforts are being made to use AI to present them in an innovative way,” he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde were also present at the event.

Referring to Pawar's speech at the event, Fadnavis said his deputy had suggested organising a literary meet abroad.

“I believe we should discuss this idea with various Marathi ‘mandals’ (associations) overseas and decide which country or city would be most suitable for hosting a Marathi ‘sammelan’,” he said.

The CM also assured that necessary assistance concerning land for a Marathi association in England would be provided within the next 15 days.

"We will also extend full support to ensure that a Marathi school in Delhi continues to function smoothly without any issues," he added.