Fadnavis bats for expeditious execution of airport projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the ongoing work on airport projects and the expansion of existing airports in Maharashtra should be expedited to improve connectivity in the state, a government release said.

The state government and the Centre will provide all possible assistance, he said at a meeting of the board of directors of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).

The release quoted him as saying that there is a lot of scope to improve air connectivity in the state.

Besides civil aviation schemes of the Union government, emphasis should also be given to the utilisation of state funds for the development of airports and expansion of the existing ones, he said.

He said that to decrease the load on the airports in big cities, MADC should initiate action at war footing.

The CM also reviewed the ongoing work of airports at Ratnagiri, Shirdi, Amravati (Belora), Purandar, Karad, Chandrapur, (Morwa) Solapur, Dhule, Phaltan, Akola and Gadchiroli and discussed the MoU concerning 786.56 hectares of land for the GMR Nagpur International Airport in MIHAN region, the release said. PTI MR NR