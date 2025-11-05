Fadnavis busy in poll-bound Bihar, leaving Maharashtra farmers in lurch: Uddhav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he was busy in poll-bound Bihar but left farmers in his own state in the lurch.

He said the date of June 30, 2026, given by the government for a decision on farm loan waiver for the rain and flood-affected farmers in the state was "not acceptable".

Thackeray also said the CM should clarify whether farmers are required to continue paying their instalments if the government plans to waive the loans.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) head on Wednesday commenced his four-day Marathwada tour from Nandar village in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he interacted with farmers. He also visited Pali village in Beed, and is scheduled to go to Pathrud, Shirsav (Dharashiv) and Ghari (Solapur) villages later in the day.

Speaking in Pali village, Thackeray said, "People should unite and teach a lesson to the current government. I am here with you people and the CM is in Bihar. Farmers are in trouble here. But leaving farmers in this situation, he is going around in Bihar. Here, they (BJP-led government) give benefits of the (Ladki Bahin scheme) only to two members of a family, but in Bihar they give Rs 10,000 in every woman's account. This is because there are elections in Bihar." "I have a video of the CM saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves Bihar the most. Then is Maharashtra a stepson for them? They enjoy power here but use such language there. The PM should love the entire country - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in Bihar on 6 November and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Thackeray urged people not to fall prey to the "hollow" promises of the government.

"The ruling parties give hollow promises and announce schemes when elections are round the corner. People fall prey to them. This is the time for farmers to stand united and teach a lesson to the current government. The government should be brought to its knees. We will ask questions related to farmers in the upcoming assembly session," he added.

Fadnavis last week announced that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year, citing that it is first important to ensure cultivators get compensation for flood relief and also to prepare for Rabi sowing.

Criticising the government over the timeline, Thackeray said in Nandar village, "This date is not acceptable to us. We are demanding Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers as compensation for their losses. The farmers also need a loan waiver now. The government says that it wants to study this issue." "Earlier, during my government, we did the study and its details are still with the government. Our government then granted the loan waiver," he said.

The state government has now given a new date of June 30 next year for the loan waiver, he noted.

"If the loan is going to be waived in June (next year), then should the farmers pay their instalments now or not. If yes, from where should the farmers pay the amounts?" Thackeray asked.

He demanded that farmers be given the loan waiver now.

"The government earlier said it would give compensation for excessive rainfall and floods to farmers by Diwali (last month). But Diwali has passed...the government is giving just new dates. We don't accept the date of June for the loan waiver. The loan waiver for farmers should be given now itself," he stressed.

Last month, the state government announced a Rs 31,628-crore relief package for farmers affected by the August-September deluge, which damaged crops over 68.7 lakh hectares across 29 districts.

Targeting the Mahayuti government over it, Thackeray said, "The package declared by the state for farmers is also unacceptable. But they should at least give what they have declared. We had demanded that at least Rs 1 lakh be deposited in the farmers' accounts till Diwali. But it was also not fulfilled." He claimed some farmers have received single-digit amounts as compensation in their accounts.

"The farmers in Palghar and Akola got Rs 2 as aid in their accounts. A farmer here got Rs 6 as compensation," he added.

He said that during a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, there was anger among officials over the delay in giving compensation to the farmers.

"The government has merely announced the funds and has not actually released any. So what will the officials do?" he asked.

The farmers should cast their vote (in the local polls) only after they get a loan waiver. The farmers should come together on this issue, the Sena (UBT) chief said.

"We demand that the farmers should get Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for the losses," he said.

Referring to former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) leader Bachchu Kadu's recent protest seeking farm loan waiver, Thackeray said, "We are happy that someone launched an agitation for farmers. But the government called the agitators and gave a hollow promise about the loan waiver. The date of the loan waiver decision is unacceptable."