Fadnavis calls for effective implementation of tribal schemes

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Tribal Development Department to ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes.

Advertisment

Vivek Pandit, who heads the state committee for reviewing tribal welfare schemes, said on Saturday that tribal groups remain deprived of several schemes in the absence of a coordinating body.

"The chief minister has directed the Tribal Development Department to ensure these schemes are implemented efficiently and reach the tribal population," Pandit told reporters.

The state government has issued a Government Resolution (GR) detailing a 24-point action plan for implementing tribal welfare schemes.

Advertisment

"Tribals in Maharashtra, such as the Katkari and other groups, must receive the full benefits of these schemes," Pandit said. PTI COR NSK