Fadnavis calls on people to stand with victims of natural disasters

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Vijayadashami and Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, and urged people to draw inspiration from the festivals to stand with those affected by the recent natural disasters in the state.

"Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of truth over falsehood. Let us draw positive energy from this festival and work together to overcome challenges and support those affected by heavy rains and calamities across several parts of the state," Fadnavis said in his message.

He urged citizens to unite and contribute wholeheartedly towards assisting farmers and labourers impacted by the severe weather conditions, pledging collective resolve to help them rebuild their lives with renewed strength.

Highlighting Maharashtra's legacy of resilience, Fadnavis said, "From Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to many great leaders, we have inherited the spirit of overcoming adversity and leading progress. Let us take inspiration from this tradition and remain committed to keeping Maharashtra's flag of development flying high through our unity." Extending his greetings on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, the Chief Minister also paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, noting that his message of social equality continues to inspire the world. "May this day remain an eternal source of inspiration for humanity," he added. PTI MR KRK