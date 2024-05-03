Fadnavis calls Rahul Gandhi a political tourist as Cong nominates him from Rae Bareli

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday described Rahul Gandhi as a “political tourist” after the Congress nominated the Wayanad MP from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi has held the Rae Bareli constituency for the last two decades.

In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi had lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani on his home turf Amethi, which he had represented for three consecutive terms, but won from Wayanad in Kerala.

“Let him roam around. Tourists are welcomed but (they) don't make a permanent home,” Fadnavis told PTI Videos when asked about the Congress leader filing his nomination from Rae Bareli.

Polling was held in Wayanad in the second phase on April 26, while Rae Bareli will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Asked about a Pakistan minister tweeting in favour of Rahul Gandhi, Fadnavis said Pakistan and like-minded elements want him at the helm.

“They feel if Modiji remains (as PM), their condition will be worse than the present begging bowl they are roaming around with,” he said.