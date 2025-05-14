Fadnavis calls Raj Thackeray ‘open university’, keeps alliance door open

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the BJP has consistently maintained communication with Raj Thackeray, amid talks of a potential alliance between his MNS and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

“We have spoken to Raj Thackeray before the Lok Sabha elections, before the Assembly elections, and we will speak to him before the corporation elections as well. But I cannot tell you now what the outcome of those talks will be,” Fadnavis said at a media event hosted by a Marathi news channel.

Fadnavis described Raj Thackeray as a political entity with unique autonomy.

“As you know, Raj is like an open university. He has his own statute. Who will or will not get a degree from such an open university cannot be predicted,” he said.

He said such “open statutes” allow for flexibility.

“Those with an open statute can have their own laws and can decide whether to go with anyone. There is hardly any difference between the BJP and the MNS,” Fadnavis said, signalling ideological convergence while avoiding a definitive statement on partnership.

About the upcoming local body elections in the state, he emphasised the grassroots nature of civic contests. “Corporation elections are always about the party workers. So every party feels it should contest more seats,” he said.

Fadnavis said, “Today, I cannot tell whether there will be an alliance or not. And there are three of us in the Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP).” According to political analysts, cousins Raj and Uddhav might be exploring ways to collaborate, particularly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where both MNS and Sena (UBT) command influence among Marathi voters.

After the assembly polls, which saw the rout of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP), the civic body elections, including in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to be another high-stakes contest.