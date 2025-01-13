Fadnavis calls up Beed SP, SIT chief; tells them sarpanch murder case accused must not go unpunished

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh to ensure the guilty do not go unpunished.

Advertisment

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in Beed district, some 380 kilometres from here.

Police have registered a murder case and an extortion case linked to the killing. Seven people have been arrested in the murder case, while three persons have been held for alleged involvement in the extortion case.

Sources on Monday said the CM personally called up SP Kanwat and the chief of the SIT to review the progress of the case, which has hit national headlines and is at the centre of a tussle between the ruling alliance and the opposition over alleged political links of the accused.

Advertisment

"Fadnavis has told officials no mercy should be shown to anyone found guilty. Strict action must be taken against all those responsible," the sources close to the CM said.

Among those arrested in the extortion case is Walmik Karad, a close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde.

Karad's police custody will end on Tuesday, after which he will be produced in court.

Advertisment

During the day, some leaders of the Maratha community met Fadnavis at Sahyadri Guest House here to seek the inclusion of Karad's name as an accused in the sarpanch murder case.

On Monday, Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the slain sarpanch, climbed atop a water tower and threatened to jump alleging irregularities in the probe.

Dhananjay Deshmukh claimed details of the investigation was not shared with his family. He also sought that the accused in the extortion case, including Karad, be charged with murder.

Advertisment

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange and SP Kanwat reached the spot and convinced Dhananjay Deshmukh to come down.

On Saturday, police slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all eight accused in the sarpanch murder case. PTI ND BNM