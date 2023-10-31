Fadnavis condemns violence during Maratha quota stir, says 55 miscreants identified

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said authorities have identified 50 to 55 people who were involved in violent activities in various parts of the state during the ongoing Maratha quota agitation, and asserted culprits will face strict action.

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, condemned violence and arson by quota protesters who targeted homes or offices of three MLAs besides some local political leaders and torched a municipal council building during the stir in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said agitators who tried to burn down a house in Beed district with family members inside will face attempt to murder charges.

“The state government has identified 50 to 55 people involved in the violent incidents in the last few days. They attacked houses of certain people and members of certain community. Houses of some MLAs were torched and hotels as well as some institutions were also targeted. It is absolutely wrong," Fadnavis said.

The government has taken serious note of these incidents and the miscreants will face strict action, warned the home minister.

“There was an attempt to burn down a house when some family members were inside. The police and the home department will take strict action in the matter. The culprits will face charges under IPC 307 (attempt to murder). The police will not be a mere spectator,” he maintained.

Those protesting peacefully will not face action, but violence in any form will not be tolerated, Fadnavis asserted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandeep Kshirsagar faced the ire of quota protesters who torched their houses in Beed district. The office of a legislator from the ruling BJP was vandalised by protesters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, police have said.

The first floor of the municipal council building in Majalgaon town in Beed district was set on fire and stones were hurled at it by a group of quota agitators on Monday, they have said.

Maratha community members have launched a fresh round of agitation seeking quota in government jobs and educational institutes. Quota activist Manoj Jarange is on an indefinite fast at a village in Jalna district since October 25 in support of the reservation demand. PTI ND RSY