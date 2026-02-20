Fadnavis condemns Youth Congress protest at Bharat Mandapam, seeks strict action

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned the protest by Youth Congress workers at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, calling it "disgraceful and deplorable".

It was shameful that the Congress "stooped to a new low", he said in a statement, and alleged that the disruption was a "well-planned strategy" to derail a historic moment showcasing India's technological leadership before the world.

"We strongly condemn such incidents and demand stringent action against the culprits for attempting to malign the country's name and respect," Fadnavis said.

A group of India Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel. PTI MR KRK