Fadnavis condoles death of ex-Karnataka CM SM Krishna, lauds him as visionary leader

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of former Karnataka CM S M Krishna and described him as a visionary leader who was committed to development.

Krishna, who had also served as the external affairs minister and governor of Maharashtra, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru early Tuesday. The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

In a post on X, Fadnavis paid tribute to Krishna while describing him as a "towering personality committed to development".

"With the passing of S M Krishna, we have lost a visionary leader who championed progress. I offer my heartfelt tributes to him," he said.

During his tenure as Maharashtra's governor, Krishna worked to guide the state, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also noted Krishna's dedication to the education sector and his passion for university reforms.

"We stand with his family and loved ones in their moment of grief," Fadnavis added. PTI ND GK