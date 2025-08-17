Fadnavis congratulates Governor Radhakrishnan for being named as NDA’s vice-president candidate

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday congratulated Governor CP Radhakrishnan for his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
“Heartiest Congratulations to Maharashtra Governor Hon. CP Radhakrishnan ji, on his selection as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.
Throughout his tenure as a Member of Parliament, and governor in various states, Radhakrishnan has garnered extensive expertise in a wide range of legislative and constitutional matters, said the CM.
“His selection as the VP Candidate fills us all, as Maharashtrians, with immense pride,” said Fadnavis.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also congratulated Radhakrishnan.
“Congratulations to incumbent Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being announced as NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election,” Pawar wrote on X.
“I am sure once elected, his long standing experience and dedication will only enrich this high constitutional office,” he added.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21. PTI MR NR