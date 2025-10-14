Fadnavis demands permanent facility in Mumbai for India Maritime Week

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday urged the Centre to establish a permanent facility in Mumbai for India Maritime Week, saying it would boost the sector and position Maharashtra as a global hub for maritime activities.

Fadnavis reviewed the preparations for India Maritime Week 2025 at a meeting held here.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane were present.

The event will be held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon from October 27 to 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the event, which will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Mumbai has immense potential for economic development, and Maharashtra has always contributed significantly to the nation's growth. India Maritime Week 2025 will open new opportunities for the maritime sector in the state and the country," Fadnavis said.

He said Maharashtra offers a conducive environment for maritime investments, which will receive further impetus through the event.

"The state is writing a new chapter in maritime development. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority has enhanced its capacity, and the upcoming Vadhavan Port will generate new growth prospects," the chief minister added.

Union Minister Sonowal said Mumbai is an ideal location for such global events and that Maharashtra offers vast opportunities for investment in the maritime sector, which would benefit industries.

The event, to be organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Indian Ports Association, will serve as a platform for deliberations on India's maritime policy, innovation, sustainable development, international cooperation, and industrial growth.

More than 100 countries, 500 exhibitors, thousands of delegates, and around one lakh attendees are expected to participate, along with ministerial representatives from seven partner nations. PTI MR NSK