Fadnavis deplores attempt to attack CJI Gavai, says such acts have no place in democratic society

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday condemned the attempt to attack Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during court proceedings, saying such anti-social acts have no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution.

He described the incident in the Supreme Court as highly deplorable which deserves the strongest condemnation.

"The attack is extremely condemnable. We all strongly condemn it in the severest terms. The Indian Constitution provides absolutely no shelter for such anti-social acts," Fadnavis posted on X.

"Such anti-social acts find no place in a democratic society governed by the Constitution of India, which provides absolutely no shelter or justification for such behaviour," he said.

In a shocking incident, an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore (71), attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

According to lawyers, the incident occurred when the CJI-led bench was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack. PTI MR RSY