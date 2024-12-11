Fadnavis drops Shinde’s trusted aide from CM’s Relief Fund

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Naik replaced Mangesh Chivte, considered a close aide of former CM Eknath Shinde.

Chivte had been given the post after Shinde took over as Maharashtra’s CM in June 2022.

Naik earlier headed the medical aid cell of the deputy chief minister when Fadnavis held the post.

CM’s Relief Fund provides assistance to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or the loss of life of relatives in accidents, or for treatment for major diseases. PTI MR NR