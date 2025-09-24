Fadnavis, Dy CMs to visit flood-hit Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and other ministers will tour flood-hit areas of the Marathwada region on Wednesday, officials said.

Rains have wreaked havoc over the last few days in the region, killing eight persons and damaging houses and crops.

Heavy rains have been witnessed in Latur, Dharashiv, Beed and Parbhani districts.

Waterlogging occurred overnight in the Pathri area of Parbhani, an official said.

With dams in the Marathwada region swollen due to the unprecedented rains, water was being continuously discharged from them, he said.

Crops on over 33,010 hectares were damaged in Dharashiv of the Marathwada region, which consists of eight districts.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, the deputy CMs and other ministers will tour Marathwada on Wednesday to take stock of the losses, the official said.

Fadnavis will visit various places in Latur later in the day, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will visit Dharashiv and Beed districts. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will also tour various areas of Dharashiv, the official said.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde and Agriculture Minister Dattaray Bharne will visit various parts of Jalna district. They will meet farmers and review their crop losses, he added. PTI AW GK