Fadnavis govt in touch with family of Nagpur resident injured in Pahalgam attack

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has contacted a family from Nagpur who one member was injured in Pahalgam terror attack and assured all help to them, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

The government has arranged for the return of the three-member Roopchandani family from Jammu and Kashmir and they are expected to be back by Wednesday night, a relative said.

Tilak Roopchandani, his wife Simran and son left from Nagpur on April 17 to visit Vaishno Devi and other places in Jammu and Kashmir, and were supposed to returned on April 27.

They were in Pahalgam on Tuesday when the terror attack took place in which Simran's leg got fractured, Tilak's elder brother Harish Roopchandani told PTI.

Fadnavis in a post on X on Tuesday night said, "The Nagpur family, on hearing gun shots jumped from the mountain. Simran Roopchandani slipped and fractured her leg."

I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My heartfelt tributes to the ones who lost lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We stand strongly with the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured ones.

Tilak and Garv Roopchandani are with Simran and all are safe. The family has been contacted and all help is being provided, he said.

Harish said local social worker Dr Vinky Rughwani helped them connect with his brother's family in Kashmir and they spoke to them on a video call on Wednesday morning.

"My brother's family is safe and they are expected to return tonight," he said.