Fadnavis govt 'mocking farmers' with announcement of loan waiver decision by June 30: Uddhav

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was mocking flood and rain-hit farmers by announcing the state government would decide on loan waiver before June 30 next year.

The Mahayuti government must immediately implement farm loan waiver to help affected persons rebuild their lives after suffering heavy crops losses, Thackeray said while announcing he would be touring Marathwada for four days starting November 5.

The region saw heavy rains in the last week of September, leaving crops on several thousand hectares destroyed.

"Farmers have taken to the streets demanding loan waiver. The Chief Minister says it will be done in June next year. Should farmers pay instalments till then or not? He (CM) claims if waiver is done now, it will benefit banks. How will it not benefit them in June," Thackeray questioned while addressing a press conference here.

Fadnavis had made the announcement related to farm loan waiver after a meeting with former MLA and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu on October 30.

Asserting the ruling Mahayuti had promised loan waiver in its election campaign, the CM had said a high level committee under his principal economic advisor Pravin Pardeshi would submit its report in the first week of April 2026 regarding how to implement loan waiver, following which a decision on it would be taken by June 30.

Thackeray also called the visit of the central inspection team to Marathwada as short and asserted it was impossible to assess the full extent of damage in just two or three days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Chief Minister to send a proposal for Central aid, but I don't think any such proposal has been sent. It is a joke that farmers in Palghar have received only Rs 2 and a few paise as crop insurance compensation. The state government should announce immediate loan waiver and provide assistance of Rs 50,000 per hectare to affected farmers," Thackeray said.

Thackeray said his Maha Vikas Aghadi had waived crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh without laying down any conditions.

"The system and data are the same. Why is this government not announcing the second phase of loan waiver? We treated farmers honestly. This government should do the same," the former chief minister said.

Thackeray said his 'sanvad sabhas' with flood-hit farmers in Marathwada will check if they have received the package announced by the government.

"The government will have to give relief to farmers and my party will ensure it is done," he asserted.

Thackeray said he would not be addressing any public rallies during his tour. PTI MR BNM