Fadnavis govt not elected in fair manner, claims Raut citing assembly voting 'scam'

Nashik, Feb 3 (PTI) The Devendra Fadnavis government has not been elected in a fair manner, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged on Monday while citing the "sudden increase in voting in the last couple of hours" in the November Maharashtra assembly polls.

The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the polls, winning 230 seats in the 288-member assembly, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) emerged victorious on 20 seats.

"This government has not been elected in a fair manner. The sudden increase in voting in the last couple of hours is a scam. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is not being able to give a proper answer on this. There was an increase of 76 lakh votes, which comes to 20000-25000 votes in 150 seats, or 100-150 votes per booth," Raut claimed while speaking to reporters.

Raut further said the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was working on the directives of Union Home Minister and key BJP strategist Amit Shah.

"It is a party created by BJP. I am categorically saying the Shiv Sena will not remain united in the future. Some 20 Shiv Sena MLAs are close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP," he alleged.

Raut also said the Aam Aadmi Party will win the Delhi polls, voting for which will take place on February 5, while results will be declared on February 8. PTI COR BNM