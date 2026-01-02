Fadnavis hails BJP's local polls performance, says tally double of all parties combined

Satara, Jan 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the BJP has received an unprecedented mandate in the elections to municipal councils, winning 130 president posts and more than 3,000 councillor seats across the state.

Addressing party workers in Satara while felicitating newly elected presidents and councillors of municipal councils, he said that the BJP's tally was double that of all other recognised parties combined.

"For the first time, the BJP has received such a tremendous mandate in local body elections. We have never seen elections of this nature before," he said.

"With the strength of our party workers, the BJP has won 130 president posts across Maharashtra. More than 3,000 BJP councillors have been elected. If you compare this with the cumulative tally of all other recognised parties, our numbers are double theirs. You ensured that BJP emerged as the number one party in the local body elections," the chief minister said.

Satara district had witnessed an unprecedented mandate, with the opposition parties being "completely decimated", he said.

He attributed the party's success in Satara to strong leadership and unity, naming leaders Shivendra Raje Bhosale and Udayan Raje Bhosale for their contribution to the victory.

He said the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance had won nearly 75 per cent of the seats across Maharashtra, describing the outcome as an endorsement of the state government's development-oriented governance.

"This victory endorses the direction in which Maharashtra is progressing and the development model we are pursuing," he said.

Fadnavis said party leaders had focused solely on development while seeking votes and refrained from responding to personal allegations during the campaign.

He expressed confidence that the party would replicate its success in the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections and urged newly elected representatives to ensure transparency in governance.

"Consider yourselves custodians of public funds. Municipal bodies must function transparently and must not become dens of corruption," he said, adding that honest work would ensure electoral success without the need for aggressive campaigning in the future. PTI SPK ARU