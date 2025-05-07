Fadnavis hails Operation Sindoor; says video footage of strike leaves no room for doubt

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for carrying out Operation Sindoor, and maintained that the video footage of the missile strikes leaves no room for doubt.
In retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.
In a video message, Fadnavis said, "Let us congratulate the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the strike. It was a precision strike that destroyed nine terrorist camp sites. This time, the video footage of the airstrike is available, leaving no scope for anyone to seek proof of it." Calling it a proud moment for the country, he said the attack demonstrated India's resolve in the fight against terrorism.
"The attack on us will not be tolerated by Bharat. It will be avenged properly and we did it today," he stated.
He noted that 'Operation Sindoor', the very name of the military offensive symbolised the seriousness and significance of the mission, hinting at the deep national sentiment behind the strike. PTI ND NP