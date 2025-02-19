Fadnavis hails Shivaji Maharaj as management guru, warns against insults

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, hailing him as a management guru and an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.

Those who try to insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be shown their "real place" and the state will not forgive them, Fadnavis told reporters after paying homage to the Maratha king at Shivneri Fort in Pune district.

Shivaji Maharaj not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride, he said.

The legendary warrior king was born on February 19, 1630 in Shivneri in the district's Junnar tehsil.

Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar attended various programmes to mark Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

A large number of followers of the Maratha king also gathered at the fort to take part in his 395th birth anniversary event.

Addressing the gathering at the fort, Fadnavis said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a warrior, but also an able administrator who set an example of running a welfare state.

"He was a management guru in the truest sense," the chief minister added.

Fadnavis said that setting foot on the land of Shivneri evokes the inspiration of 'Swarajya', and it is this very spirit that draws people to this place time and again.

"When many kings and kingdoms accepted Mughal rule, Mata Jijau envisioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the leader who would end the exploitation and tyranny, guiding the people towards Swarajya," he said.

"With the determination and values instilled by his mother, Shivaji Maharaj united people from all communities, wielded his sword, and built an army of Mavalas. He not only established 'Swarajya', but also ignited a sense of national pride," the CM said.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of preserving Shivaji Maharaj's forts, saying they hold a greater significance than temples.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure the conservation of these forts by removing barriers. A task force has been created to clear encroachments from all these sites. Come what may, these encroachments will be removed," he asserted.

The CM also announced that 12 forts from Maharashtra have been nominated for the UNESCO's World Heritage Site status under an initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the coming days, a team of the Maharashtra government, led by minister Ashish Shelar, will make a presentation highlighting these forts as exemplary architectural marvels at the UNESCO event in Paris," he said.

Later, responding to a question on controversial remarks about the warrior king made by an actor recently, Fadnavis said, "Those who try to insult Shivaji Maharaj will be shown their real place.

If some people behave in such a manner, they will not be forgiven by the state or Shiv Premis (followers of Shivaji Maharaj)." Notably, actor Rahul Solapurkar had stirred a row with his comments about Shivaji Maharaj.

On the demand to make Vicky Kaushal-starrer movie "Chhava", based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, tax-free in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said the state government already abolished the entertainment tax on film tickets in 2017.

"We do not have the entertainment tax now, but we will take all possible steps to promote the film so that the incredible history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's valour reaches the maximum number of people," he said.

Asked if the government plans to set up a committee of historians to resolve disputes regarding history, Fadnavis said such disputes can be settled if they remain apolitical.

"If there is no political angle, these disputes can be resolved. However, if politics is involved, they may never be settled.

In the past, we have formed several committees that provided recommendations, and the government has taken decisions based on those recommendations," he said.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in his speech at the Shivneri Fort, said special attention was being given to the restoration work of Shivneri, the birthplace of the Maratha king.

"All these forts in the state are places of inspiration and we derive power and energy from them, and the state government is giving special attention to their restoration," he said.

Shinde said there are many ideals for youth, but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be the greatest ideal for generations to come.