Fadnavis, Himanta, other BJP leaders pay tribute to Debendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh were among many dignitaries who paid tributes to late Union Minister Debendra Pradhan on his 12th-day death ritual here on Friday.

Debendra Pradhan, the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had passed away in New Delhi on March 17.

Fadnavis flew to Bhubaneswar to attend the veteran BJP leader's death ritual at his residence.

"Offered my heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister Late Debendra Pradhan ji, father of Hon Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji, at the condolence meeting held at Swadhinta Sangram Padia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Deepest condolences to Dharmendra ji, his family and friends," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

The Maharashtra CM also visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. He also met Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

On his visit to Puri, the Maharashtra CM said: "Feeling truly blessed to visit and take the divine darshan of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra at the sacred Shree Jagannatha Temple in Puri, today. The serene and divine atmosphere of this Dhaam filled my heart with immense joy and spiritual energy. Bowing before Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha, prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of all." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who extensively campaigned during Assembly elections in the state last year, also met his Odisha counterpart.

"Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a courtesy call on Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi in the Odisha Assembly," the Odisha CMO said.

Taking to X, Biswa Sarma said: "Today in Bhubaneswar, I paid my tributes to former Union Minister and a tall leader Late Dr Debendra Pradhan Ji. With his recent passing, we have lost a stalwart and scholar who was rooted in humility. He decided his life to strengthen our organisation in Odisha and won several admires for his zeal to serve society. I offered my condolences to Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji, his family and well wishers." Raman Singh wrote: "Today I reached the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and expressed my deep condolences on the demise of his respected father, former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan ji. His life was dedicated to the service of society and nation, his ideology and contribution will always be a source of inspiration. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this difficult time." MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and many others also attended Debendra Pradhan's death ritual event here. PTI AAM AAM RG