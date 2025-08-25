Fadnavis, his cabinet colleagues meet Governor and NDA's VP pick Radhakrishnan

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his cabinet colleagues on Monday met Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who is now the BJP-led NDA's vice-presidential candidate, in Mumbai, sources said.

The meeting at Raj Bhavan took place ahead of the September 9 vice-presidential polls.

Cabinet ministers Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ganesh Naik (BJP), Pratap Sarnaik, Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) and Aditi Tatkare (NCP) were present during the informal meeting, the sources said.

After the meeting, Radhakrishnan had lunch with the ministers, they said.

Radhakrishnan is pitted against Opposition INDIA bloc nominee former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy for elections to the country's second highest constitutional post. PTI PR RSY