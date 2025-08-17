Fadnavis, his deputies congratulate Governor Radhakrishnan over VP nomination

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde on Sunday congratulated Governor CP Radhakrishnan for his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Fadnavis drove to Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to personally greet Radhakrishnan after BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Maharashtra Governor Hon. CP Radhakrishnan ji, on his selection as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Vice President of India,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Throughout his tenure as a Member of Parliament, and governor in various states, Radhakrishnan has garnered extensive expertise in a wide range of legislative and constitutional matters, said the CM.

“His selection as the VP Candidate fills us all, as Maharashtrians, with immense pride,” said Fadnavis.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also congratulated Radhakrishnan.

“Congratulations to incumbent Maharashtra Governor Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan ji on being announced as NDA’s candidate for the Vice Presidential election,” Pawar wrote on X.

“I am sure once elected, his long standing experience and dedication will only enrich this high constitutional office,” he added.

In a post on X, Shinde said the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has duly honoured an experienced, wise, honest, and patriotic personality in the political field.

“On behalf of the Shiv Sena party, I announce support for the candidacy of the respected Radhakrishnan, who has long experience in parliamentary work as a Member of Parliament and deep knowledge of administrative work as a Governor.

“Also, heartfelt congratulations on the nomination for the Vice President post. Since his victory in this election is certain, I extend my best wishes that his tenure as Vice President be successful and that his career be remarkable for the bright future of the country,” Shinde said.

Ajit Pawar’s NCP and Shinde’s Shiv Sena are allies of the BJP in the NDA.

Governor Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a seasoned BJP leader from Tamil Nadu with an RSS background, was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the NDA.

BJP president J P Nadda made the announcement following a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board, which included PM Modi, and consulting the party’s allies.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21. PTI MR PR NR