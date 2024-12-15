Fadnavis hits out at Oppn, accuses it of not believing in Constitution

Nagpur, Dec 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of not believing in the Constitution.

Fadnavis landed in Nagpur to a grand welcome from party workers and people.

Talking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Fadnavis said, "It is a joyous moment that after becoming the chief minister, I have come to my janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi (birthplace and workplace). Nagpur is my family, and it is welcome by my family." Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister for the third time on December 5 after the Mahayuti combine swept the November 20 Maharashtra elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which managed just 46 seats, has been alleging irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Asked about the Opposition aggressively taking up the issue of EVMs, Fadnavis said, "These people (opponents) are disappointed. They don't have faith in democracy and the Election Commission. They don't have faith in the Supreme Court, Reserve Bank of India and Comptroller and Auditor General. Hence, they don't believe in the Constitution framed by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar." The chief minister took out on a mega rally from the Nagpur airport to his residence in Dharampeth. Huge banners with his picture were put across the rally route. PTI CLS ARU