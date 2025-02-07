Fadnavis holds meeting with AIIB vice-president over water grid, river linking projects

Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with Hun Kim, vice-president of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) here to discuss Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking projects.

The meeting took place at Fadnavis' 'Ramgiri' residence here.

Fadnavis gave information about the meeting on his X handle.

A statement issued by the Nagpur District Information Office (DIO) said Fadnavis held a meeting with Asian Infrastructure Development Bank, Korean Exim Bank and AFD to discuss financing Marathwada Water Grid and Nar-Par Girna river linking projects, Damanganga-Ekdare-Godavari project and quality traffic management project on the Samruddhi Expressway.

A presentation was given on all these projects and all three financial institutions gave a positive response to the projects, it said.

On the occasion, Hun Kim assured of all possible financial assistance for these projects, the statement said.

During the meeting, Kim also shared that he went on a tiger safari at Umred Karhandla tiger reserve in Nagpur and got to see a tiger from a very close distance. He noted that during his visits to India in the last 25 years, he had never got to see a tiger.

Senior officer of Korean Exim Bank Jung Wan Ryu and senior Maharashtra government officials were also present in the meeting.