Fadnavis holds meeting with Shinde, Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held a meeting with deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde.

Several key issues were discussed at the meeting where no other cabinet member was present, sources said.

The three leaders deliberated on preparations for the coming Ganesh festival, local body elections, coordination within the ruling Mahayuti alliance and draft framework for allocation of state-run corporations, the sources said.

Local body elections, pending for three years, are expected later this year. PTI MR KRK