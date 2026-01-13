Pune: As campaigning for polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra ended on Tuesday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said people across the state, including Mumbai, have resolved to vote for the BJP-led Mahayuti and bring the alliance to power in these civic bodies.

Fadnavis once again expressed his displeasure over Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar criticising the BJP in Pune during the campaigning for civic polls and declined to comment on speculation regarding merger of rival NCP factions.

Speaking to reporters in Pune after addressing a rally in Shivajinagar ahead of the January 15 polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, he said people have made up their minds to elect the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

"Be it Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik or Nagpur, in all major cities of the state, people have made up their minds to elect the BJP. This resolve will not change no matter what claims are made or issues are raised," he emphasised.

Fadnavis reiterated he had consciously refrained from criticising the NCP, the BJP's rival in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad during canvassing, but questioned why its chief Pawar did not show similar restraint.

Asked about NCP chief Pawar's sharp criticism of the BJP leadership in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the CM noted it had been mutually decided by both sides not to attack each other as the two parties continue to remain allies at the state-level.

After the BJP and NCP failed to forge an alliance for polls to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, it was decided that leaders from both parties would not criticise each other, he pointed out.

"I followed that restraint, but Dada (as Ajit Pawar is popularly known in political circles) did not. Why he did not follow it, I have no idea," the BJP leader stated.

Asked about Pawar's statement that he would complain against the CM to senior leadership, Fadnavis quipped, "Whose senior leadership? If it is my leadership, I have no complaints." Asked whether the BJP would take the NCP along if it came to power in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies, Fadnavis said it has always been the BJP's approach to work with the Opposition.

"Dada (Pawar) is in the Opposition here, but at the state level, he is with us," he affirmed.

Fadnavis declined to comment on speculation regarding possible merger of rival NCP factions, saying it would be inappropriate to do so as actual amalgamation has not taken place yet.

"In two civic bodies (Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad), both NCP factions are contesting in an alliance, but in 27 other civic bodies, they are fighting each other. Why discuss this (merger issue) at length?" he asked.

Responding to a question on Pawar's frequent visits to the national capital, Fadnavis remarked, "I am fine with Pawar going to Delhi frequently as long as he meets my seniors. If need be, I will even arrange an aircraft."

Reacting to allegations by MNS president Raj Thackeray that the Chief Minister was working in Gujarat's interests, Fadnavis said he had earlier exposed how Hindi was introduced as a compulsory subject in schools when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was CM (2019-2022).

"I would tell Raj Thackeray that since he is now on talking terms with his brother, he should speak to him as he (Uddhav) was the one who tried to jeopardise the Marathi language. Yet Raj has still forged an alliance with him (for civic polls)," Fadnavis said.

Asked about Uddhav Thackeray's remark that Home Guards should be deployed outside polling booths to prevent alleged vote theft, Fadnavis said the former CM should not speak about vote theft as he had poached eight corporators from his brother's party, the MNS.

"We do not indulge in vote theft. Stealing corporators from another party is the biggest theft," he said.