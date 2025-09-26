Fadnavis inaugurates new building of Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the new building of Sanpada police station in Navi Mumbai and said that state-of-the-art facilities at the premises will enable the police to provide faster and better service to citizens.

The chief minister on Thursday also presented the ISO 9001:2015 certification to Sanpada, CBD Belapur, Vashi and Panvel Taluka police stations, lauding them for ensuring quality, efficiency and transparency in policing.

He formally launched the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) daily operations, e-Samvad online service, cyber cell, and the financial crime (cy-fi) investigation cell.

"This new building of Sanpada police station, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will enable the police to provide faster and better service to citizens. It will also strengthen the communication between the police force and the public. I am confident that these modern facilities will bring positive changes in law enforcement and ensure greater safety for the people of Navi Mumbai," he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, PWD Minister Shivendrasinh Raje Bhosale, MLA Mandatai Mhatre, Director General of Police Archana Tyagi, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, and other senior officers. PTI COR ARU