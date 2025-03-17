Fadnavis inaugurates Shivaji Maharaj's temple in Thane

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane district, and lauded the Maratha king for fighting for 'Swarajya' and the country.

The Maratha king's birth anniversary was being celebrated across the state on Monday as per the 'tithi'. The state government's official 'Shiv Jayanti' celebrations are held on February 19 each year.

Fadnavis said just as Lord Ram's darshan is incomplete without (paying obeisance to) Hanuman, no pilgrimage is complete without paying respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"We are able to worship our gods freely today because of Shivaji Maharaj's efforts. He fought for Swarajya, for God, for our country, and our religion," he said.

On the occasion, Fadnavis also addressed the ongoing discourse about historical monuments in Maharashtra, particularly the demand from some right-wing outfits for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Fadnavis said while the government is obligated to protect Aurangzeb's tomb as a declared protected site, its preservation is a matter of historical record rather than reverence.

He said only the temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj deserves "mahima mandan" (glorification) and not the tomb of Aurangzeb.

"It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution. However, I assure you, if any attempt is made to glorify his legacy through 'mahima mandan', it will not succeed," the CM said.

Fadnavis further said even though Shivaji died at an early age, his contribution to the society has helped the people follow his legacy.

Maharashtra has lived up to the expectations and it is evident from the approach of the people the state, he said.

The state's first temple dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj, constructed at Maradepada in Bhiwandi area of Thane, features architectural elements inspired by the Maratha forts and murals depicting the warrior king's reign and contributions.

The temple has been built by the Shivkranti Pratishthan Trust under the leadership of Dr Raju Chowdhary.

The temple's idol of Shivaji Maharaj has been created by noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who crafted Ram Lalla idol adoring the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The temple of Shivaji Maharaj spans across 2,500 square feet, with a surrounding masonry fence covering 5,000 sq ft.

The project extends across four acres and features a unique design comprising 36 divisions in the masonry fence, each showcasing significant moments from the history of the Maratha empire.

The temple is expected to attract tourists, historians and people who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Fadnavis said the state government has submitted a proposal to UNESCO to recognise 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as World Heritage Sites.

Additionally, the government plans to take over and develop the palace in Sangameshwar, where Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was deceitfully captured.

Fadnavis also said a request has been made to the Uttar Pradesh government to give possession of a cell in the Agra Fort, where Shivaji Maharaj was once imprisoned, to the Maharashtra government for the purpose of establishing a historical memorial.

Dr Chowdhary said the Shivaji Maharaj's temple is not just a place of worship, but also a historical and educational hub which will help preserve and spread awareness about the great Maratha ruler's vision, governance and military achievements.