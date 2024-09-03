Fadnavis is a 'Maratha hater', everything in state govt happens as per his will: Jarange

Pune: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday dubbed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a "Maratha hater" and claimed that nothing in the state government happens without his will and he does what he feels is right.

He also warned that if the Maratha community does not get reservation, the Mahayuti alliance will not remain in power in the state.

Jarange targeted the government saying that while it is bringing schemes like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', it is not ready to provide quota to the community and also not giving appropriate prices to the agricultural produce.

"Devendra Fadnavis introduced the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Now, as Diwali is round the corner, another scheme - 'Anandacha Shidha' (distribution of food kits) will be brought and substandard material will be distributed...People have understood what kind of government is being run by Fadnavis," he said.

The ruling alliance will not win even a single seat if the government led by it does not give reservation to Marathas, he added.

Asked about his personal criticism of Fadnavis, he said that everyone knows Fadnavis is behind everything and nothing happens in the government without his will.

"Look at the (cheating) case against me which was raked up after 13 years. But I will not back down even if I go to jail," said Jarange.

Asked about the status of the ordinance on the 'sage soyare' (blood relatives), he said that Fadnavis is not allowing anyone to work on any issue, be it blood relatives issue or those pertaining to farmers.

"He does what he feels right. At his behest, some leaders from BJP have started creating rifts in Marathas. Recently, they executed a campaign to create such a divide. Fadnavis is responsible for finishing off the BJP by such tactics," he alleged.

"Fadnavis is a Maratha hater. He has so much hate towards Marathas that he is not allowing the work of 'sage soyare' ordinance. He has the support of (NCP minister) Chhagan Bhujbal, on the basis of which the work of spreading poison between communities is going on," he accused.

Replying to a question about his plans to contest the upcoming state assembly elections, he said the decision on whether to field candidates or to defeat the opposition candidates will be taken after holding talks with the community.