Fadnavis is indifferent to farmers' sufferings: Sapkal

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of functioning in a "cold-blooded" manner and being indifferent to the plight of farmers.

He also alleged that the Fadnavis government did not bother about the simmering communal tensions in the state.

Referring to Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil's purported remark that people were obsessed with farm loan waiver and politicians give such assurances during elections only because they want to win, Sapkal said it reflected the BJP-led government's attitude.

"The message is clear, farmers can go to hell, ministers can say whatever they want, two communities can keep fighting, yet the CM continues to push his own political agenda without remorse," said Sapkal.

Opposition parties have been demanding a loan waiver for the state's farmers who were hit by floods and rains last month.

The Congress leader also said that Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in cold blood, and the chief minister was running the government with a "similar cold-blooded intent, silently but destructively." PTI AG KRK